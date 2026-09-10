Russia attacked Ukraine with 149 drones. How many did the air defense shoot down

On the night of September 10, Russia attacked Ukraine with 149 “Shahed” and “Gerbera” UAVs and “Parody”-type simulator drones.
This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The drones flew from the direction of Russia (Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk) and temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiyske in Crimea. Air defense neutralized 128 drones.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Drones hit 13 locations, and debris fell on nine more.
A fire broke out in one of the markets in Khmelnytskyi due to a Russian UAV attack. Four rescuers were injured in the explosion: they were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity. The fire has been extinguished, the State Emergency Service said.
In the Kharkiv region, the Russian Federation struck the eastern outskirts of the city of Izyum with a guided aerial bombs — two people were injured, several private houses were damaged. A fire broke out in an outbuilding, the Izyum City Military Administration said.
In Kryvyi Rih, 5 people were injured in the attack. 9 high-rise buildings, 17 private houses, two schools and civilian infrastructure were damaged in seven places, said the head of the cityʼs Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul.
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