A military helicopter was shot down by an unknown target in Poland, but it was a flock of birds

An unidentified object was spotted in Poland, which probably flew into the country from Belarus. The military raised a helicopter to inspect it, but it turned out to be a flock of birds.

This was reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

The "object" was detected by radar surveillance systems. The military checked to see if it was a real threat. Later, the check showed that the unknown object was a large flock of birds.

The Polish command also stated that in the last few hours they had not recorded any activity of Russian aviation that could have carried out strikes on the territory of Ukraine.

On the eve, Poland announced that it would introduce temporary restrictions on flights in the eastern part of the country starting September 10. This should give air defense forces more opportunities to respond to possible threats from the territory of Ukraine and Belarus.

Russian drones occasionally fly into Poland. In particular, on the night of July 30, during the Russian Federationʼs massive attack on Ukraine, an unknown object flew into Polish airspace. It later became known that it was a Russian Kh-101 missile.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.