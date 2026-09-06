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A military helicopter was shot down by an unknown target in Poland, but it was a flock of birds

Author:
Anastasiia Zaikova
Date:

An unidentified object was spotted in Poland, which probably flew into the country from Belarus. The military raised a helicopter to inspect it, but it turned out to be a flock of birds.

This was reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

The "object" was detected by radar surveillance systems. The military checked to see if it was a real threat. Later, the check showed that the unknown object was a large flock of birds.

The Polish command also stated that in the last few hours they had not recorded any activity of Russian aviation that could have carried out strikes on the territory of Ukraine.

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