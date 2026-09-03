In Poland, flights over the east of the country will be restricted until December 9. What is known

Flights in the eastern part of Poland are temporarily restricted from September 10 to December 9. This is done so that the countryʼs Air Force can effectively respond to potential threats.

This was reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

These restrictions will not apply to passenger aircraft, which fly much higher. The strict restrictions will apply specifically at night.

Russian drones occasionally fly into Poland. In particular, on the night of July 30, during a massive Russian attack on Ukraine, an unknown object flew into Polish airspace.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said that it was a Russian Kh-101 missile, and Polish services reported explosions and a crater near Tarnawa-Kolonia in the Lublin Voivodeship.

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