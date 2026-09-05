A drone was launched at the SBU building from the Donetsk direction. It was flying at an altitude of over 7 km

During yesterdayʼs attack on the SBU building, the drone was launched from the Donetsk direction, and it was flying at an altitude of over 7 km.

This was reported by presidential advisor Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov.

Thus, he denied the information about the attack by a small UAV. It was also established that the wreckage and most of the elements of the drone used to attack the SBU building were from a Russian “Geran-4” UAV. For this strike, the Russians launched two drones — one of them was neutralized.

Previously, Russian Telegram channels wrote that this attack was part of an internal conflict between SBU and GUR, and that the drone was allegedly not launched by the Russians.

Yesterday evening, the Russians hit the SBU building in Kyiv with a drone — it was aimed directly at the office of the head of the special service Oleksandr Poklad. He was not at his workplace at the time of the strike.

A fire broke out after the attack, which was extinguished. About a dozen people were injured in the attack on the Shevchenkivsky district. The attack also damaged the nearby Consistory building on the territory of the National Reserve "Sophia Kyivska".

After the strike, the Flash advisor stated that the SBU building could have been hit by a Shahed, which was controlled online via the MESH radio repeater.

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