Presidential advisor Serhiy “Flash” believes that the SBU building could have been hit by a drone controlled online

Presidential advisor Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov believes that the SBU building could have been hit by a "Shahed", which was controlled online via a MESH radio repeater.

"My personal opinion: the ʼShahedʼ was controlled and guided online via a MESH radio repeater with Internet access, which a Russian agent turned on somewhere nearby (up to 5 km) for a short period during the attack... There were no other ʼShahedsʼ in the air at that time. Therefore, control via a chain from the Russian Federation is impossible," he wrote.

The attack damaged the Consistory House in the nearby Saint Sophia National Reserve. The building, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, suffered damage to its windows and window frames.

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The number of victims of the attack has increased to 12. There is no information about whether these were SBU special forces officers.

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