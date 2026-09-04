Russian refinery in Kstov halted due to Ukrainian attack

Due to a Ukrainian attack on August 26, the “Lukoil-Nizhny Novgorodnaftaorgsintez” refinery in Kstov (Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia) was shut down.

This was reported by the General Staff.

The LLC "Lukoil-Nizhnegorodnaftorgsintez" is one of the largest oil refining enterprises in the Russian Federation, part of the "Lukoil" group. The enterpriseʼs capacity is approximately 17 million tons of oil per year.

As a result of another Ukrainian strike, which took place on September 1, the NOVATEK-Ust-Luga complex in Slobidka (Leningrad region, Russia) was stopped.

The pipelines between the oil pumping station and the tanks were hit (oil spilled over an area of 200 m²), the primary gas condensate processing unit, and two columns of the unit.

This attack also caused a pipeline to catch fire and spill petroleum products over an area of 250 m².

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