Ukraine attacked the Novatek-Ust-Luga plant in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation at night. A fire broke out there

On the night of September 1, Ukrainian troops attacked the Novatek-Ust-Luga complex in the Leningrad Region of Russia.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Elements of the oil refining plant and technological equipment were hit. A fire broke out there.

The capacity of Novatek-Ust-Luga, whose products are used by the Russian army, is almost 8 million tons of gas condensate per year. This is not the first time the defense forces have attacked this complex — the last time it was attacked was on August 14.

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