Ukraine attacked a factory in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation, there was a fire there

The Defense Forces struck the “Novatek-Ust-Luga” complex in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation.

The information was confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A fire broke out there. Two processing plants were previously damaged.

This complex processes stable gas condensate. The capacity is almost 8 million tons of raw materials per year. The products are used by the Russian army.

The military also attacked two ground relays for controlling attack drones in the Kherson region and five UAV control points.

And in the morning, local media reported about explosions in the area of the Balaklava TPP in Sevastopol.

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