Ukraine strikes one of Russiaʼs largest refineries — Kstovsky

Ukrainian troops attacked the “Lukoil-Nizhny Novgorodneftorgsintez” refinery in Kstov (Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia).

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A fire broke out at the plant. The extent of the damage is being determined.

The LLC “Lukoil-Nizhnegorodnaftorgsintez” is one of the largest oil refining enterprises in the Russian Federation, part of the “Lukoil” group. The enterpriseʼs capacity is approximately 17 million tons of oil per year.

The plant produces automobile gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, sulfur and other petroleum products. The enterprise meets the needs of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

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