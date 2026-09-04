Media: Trumpʼs special representatives were supposed to arrive in Kyiv this weekend, but Witkoff was “scared” and the Russians are trying to disrupt the visit

The US Presidentʼs representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner planned to visit Moscow and Kyiv on September 5 and 6. But now they are discussing alternative options, because Witkoff was "afraid" to go.

Kyiv Independent reports this, citing sources.

"The Russians donʼt want them to come here, to Kyiv, and Witkoff is always sensitive to Russian sentiment. Theyʼre told there that itʼs dangerous," the media source said.

Reuters also writes that the Americans had considered September 6 as a possible date for a visit to Kyiv, but the Russians are trying to disrupt their trip. So discussions about the final date for the visit of American negotiators to Ukraine are still ongoing.

“The Russians don’t want them to visit Kyiv and are trying to force them to change their plan,” the agency’s source says.

Ukraine invited Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Kyiv back in April. But they have not arrived since then, although they have traveled to Moscow several times. President Volodymyr Zelensky called this a sign of disrespect.

At the end of July, Radio Liberty journalist Alex Raufoglou reported that Trump representatives were to arrive in Ukraine on Independence Day, August 24. But the trip was postponed again due to increased Russian attacks on Kyiv.

On August 31, Zelensky said that he had spoken by phone with representatives of the US president. They agreed to set a date for their visit to Ukraine, because, according to Zelensky, it would be "very useful for working out solutions for peace".

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