HACC left unchanged the arrest warrant of the former deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office Mudra, who appears in the “Forrest Gump” investigation

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has left the detention of former Deputy Head of the Presidentʼs Office Iryna Mudra unchanged. She remains in custody with the alternative of bail of UAH 20 million.
This became known from the broadcast of HACC.
During the appeal, SAPO requested that bail be increased to UAH 150 million. The prosecutor stated that Mudra could pay UAH 20 million, citing, in particular, her words about additional payments of $20 000-30 000 per month while working in the Office of the President.
Mudra herself requested that her detention be lifted. She stated that she was ready to fulfill the obligations imposed by the court, including surrendering her passport, wearing an electronic bracelet, and not communicating with a certain circle of people.
The “Forrest Gump” Case
Iryna Mudra is one of the figures in the "Forrest Gump" operation to legalize UAH 150 million to pay bail for one of the figures in the "Midas" case — former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko.
According to the investigation, in early June, the participants in the scheme gained actual control over “Sense Bank” and began using it to launder money.
Among the other suspects:
- former MP Maksym Mykytas;
- current MP Vadym Stolar;
- Deputy Minister of Justice Olena Ferens;
- Director General of the Directorate for Legal Policy of the Public Prosecutorʼs Office Viktor Dubovyk;
- businessman and former deputy of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Vasyl Astion;
- former chairmen of the supervisory board and management board of the state-owned “Sense Bank” Mykola Hladyshenko and Oleh Stupak;
- the head of the department of the state-owned “Sense Bank” Lyudmila Snihur;
- people associated with Mykytas are Valentyn Elizarov, Yehor Merkulov, Oleksandr Ostapenko, and Mykyta Tarkovsky.
Three of them have already been given preventive measures — detention or bail: Mykytas — UAH 30 million, his "right-hand man" Yelizarov — UAH 20 million, and Viktor Dubovyk, the head of the Directorate for Legal Affairs of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, — UAH 7 million (bail has already been paid for him).
In addition, on August 20, NABU and SAPO presented a continuation of this case — Operation “Femida” with the same defendants. As investigators established, with the help of hackers, the defendants hacked into state registers, forged documents, and used "their" people in the Commercial Court and the Ministry of Justice to seize enterprises and real estate.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.