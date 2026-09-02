HACC left unchanged the arrest warrant of the former deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office Mudra, who appears in the “Forrest Gump” investigation

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has left the detention of former Deputy Head of the Presidentʼs Office Iryna Mudra unchanged. She remains in custody with the alternative of bail of UAH 20 million.

This became known from the broadcast of HACC.

During the appeal, SAPO requested that bail be increased to UAH 150 million. The prosecutor stated that Mudra could pay UAH 20 million, citing, in particular, her words about additional payments of $20 000-30 000 per month while working in the Office of the President.

Mudra herself requested that her detention be lifted. She stated that she was ready to fulfill the obligations imposed by the court, including surrendering her passport, wearing an electronic bracelet, and not communicating with a certain circle of people.