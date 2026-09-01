”Forrest Gump” case. Only UAH 666 of UAH 20 million bail was paid for former deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office Mudra

For the former deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office (OP) Iryna Mudra, who appears in the "Forrest Gump" case, only UAH 666 of bail have been posted so far. The money was posted by an unknown person.

This was stated by Mudraʼs lawyer Vyacheslav Kolomiychuk in a comment to hromadske.

The media notes that on August 25, when Mudriy was being held in pretrial detention, they received a letter from Ukrainian actor, producer, and public figure Hryhoriy Hryshkan. In the letter, he stated that he had made a contribution to the bail — UAH 666. He had also made a similar amount of bail for the former head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak.

Lawyer Artem Krykun-Trush explained that people who could pay the entire bail amount for Mudra do not do so because they are afraid of criticism in the media, "even if these funds have a completely legal origin".

On August 25, Iryna Mudra, suspected of money laundering, was sent to custody on bail of 20 million hryvnias. Today, September 1, the Supreme Court of Criminal Appeals began considering the appeal against the preventive measure.

Mudraʼs defense asked the court to reduce the bail amount from UAH 20 to 5 million, because, according to the lawyers, this amount is proportional to her assets. At the same time, the prosecutor insisted on increasing the bail to 150 million hryvnias.

The hearing will continue tomorrow, September 2. For now, Mudra remains in pre-trial detention.

The “Forrest Gump” Case

Iryna Mudra is one of the figures in the "Forrest Gump" operation to legalize UAH 150 million to pay bail for one of the figures in the "Midas" case — former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko.

According to the investigation, in early June, the participants in the scheme gained actual control over “Sense Bank” and began using it to launder money.

Among the other suspects:

former MP Maksym Mykytas;

current MP Vadym Stolar;

Deputy Minister of Justice Olena Ferens;

Director General of the Directorate for Legal Policy of the Public Prosecutorʼs Office Viktor Dubovyk;

businessman and former deputy of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Vasyl Astion;

former chairmen of the supervisory board and management board of the state-owned “Sense Bank” Mykola Hladyshenko and Oleh Stupak;

the head of the department of the state-owned “Sense Bank” Lyudmila Snihur;

people associated with Mykytas are Valentyn Elizarov, Yehor Merkulov, Oleksandr Ostapenko, and Mykyta Tarkovsky.

Three of them have already been given preventive measures — detention or bail: Mykytas — UAH 30 million, his "right-hand man" Yelizarov — UAH 20 million, and Viktor Dubovyk, the head of the Directorate for Legal Affairs of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, — UAH 7 million (bail has already been paid for him).

In addition, on August 20, NABU and SAPO presented a continuation of this case — Operation “Femida” with the same defendants. As investigators established, with the help of hackers, the defendants hacked into state registers, forged documents, and used "their" people in the Commercial Court and the Ministry of Justice to seize enterprises and real estate.

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