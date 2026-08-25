A new independent member was appointed to the Supervisory Board of “Sense Bank”

A new independent member has been added to the “Sense Bank” Supervisory Board — Peter Novak, who has over 25 years of experience in IT and operations.

This was reported on the bankʼs website.

He joined the supervisory board on August 24. Before that, on August 22, Mykola Hladyshenko was dismissed by the government.

Peter Novak was a member of the board, chief operating officer and IT director of Tatra Banka in Slovakia from 2007 to 2010. He was the managing director of “Raiffeisen” Bank International in Vienna from 2011 to 2014. From 2014 to 2019, he was the chief operating officer of the VUB Banka, and from 2019 to 2023, he was the IT director of the Prima Banka in Slovakia.

The bankʼs website also reported that Lyudmila Snigur, the director of the financial monitoring department, had been temporarily suspended from her duties. She was blocked from accessing the corporate network and any bank systems.

On August 21, the National Bank of Ukraine began unscheduled inspections of “Sense Bank". On August 20, the Ministry of Finance was instructed to intensify the sale of “Sense Bank". The proceeds from the sale will be used to finance the needs of the Defense Forces.

Operation “Forrest Gump”

On August 19, NABU and SAPO reported that they had uncovered a criminal scheme that organized the legalization of UAH 150 million to pay bail for one of the defendants in the Midas case, former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko.

According to the investigation, in early June, the participants in the scheme gained actual control over Sense Bank and began using it to launder money. They were informed of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — legalization of money obtained by criminal means.

On the first day of the court session, the SAPO prosecutor named all the defendants in this case, including:

former Deputy Head of the Presidentʼs Office Iryna Mudra;

former MP Maksym Mykytas;

current MP Vadym Stolar;

Deputy Minister of Justice Olena Ferens;

Director General of the Directorate for Legal Policy of the Public Prosecutorʼs Office Viktor Dubovyk;

businessman and former deputy of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Vasyl Astion;

former chairmen of the supervisory board and management board of “Sense Bank” Mykola Hladyshenko and Oleh Stupak;

Lyudmila Snihur;

According to the prosecutor, the people connected with Mykytas are Valentyn Yelizarov, Yehor Merkulov, Oleksandr Ostapenko, and Mykyta Tarkovsky.

In addition, on August 20, NABU and SAPO presented a continuation of this case — Operation “Femida” with the same defendants. As investigators established, with the help of hackers, the defendants hacked into state registers, forged documents, and used "their" people in the Commercial Court and the Ministry of Justice to seize enterprises and real estate.

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