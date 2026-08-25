The European Commission responded to Armeniaʼs intentions to apply for EU membership

The European Commission has responded positively to Armeniaʼs plans to submit a formal application for membership of the European Union. However, before joining, it must go through the established procedure and meet the blocʼs criteria.
This was stated by European Commission spokesman Markus Lammert at a European Commission briefing in Brussels, a Babel correspondent reports.
“Armenia is closer to the EU than ever before. Our first ever EU-Armenia summit in Yerevan was a success. This complements our excellent cooperation within the framework of the Resilience and Growth Plan, the European Peace Facility and the Partnership Mission,” said a European Commission spokesperson, calling the actions of the Armenian authorities an important symbolic step.
At the same time, Brussels reminded that the process of joining the European Union has clear procedures and is based on an assessment of the real merits of the candidate country. To start the procedure, the EC is waiting for an official statement from Yerevan.
Lammert emphasized that the European Union is already actively working to bring Armenia closer by expanding trade ties and infrastructure projects.
"We are following this with interest," the spokesman said, adding that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen supports the aspirations of Armenian citizens to move closer to the EU.
Russia and Armenia with the EU
Back in March 2025, the Armenian parliament launched the European integration process. In May 2026, the Kremlin stated that Armenia could lose the preferential price for Russian gas if it abandons integration with Russia and moves closer to the European Union.
In June, the party of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan won the parliamentary elections in Armenia. Russia accused him of a pro-Western policy and even before the elections began to exert economic pressure on Armenia, imposing restrictions on the import of a number of Armenian goods, including agricultural products, flowers, fish, mineral water, etc.
Russia and its allies also demanded that Armenia hold a referendum on the choice between the European and Eurasian Unions. The countryʼs authorities initially refused, saying there were "no grounds" for this. Pashinyan later said that there would be a referendum, but the timing had to be right.
In July, the European Union lifted tariffs on almost 80% of Armenian exports and promised financial assistance to protect Yerevan from Russian pressure.
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