The European Commission responded to Armeniaʼs intentions to apply for EU membership

The European Commission has responded positively to Armeniaʼs plans to submit a formal application for membership of the European Union. However, before joining, it must go through the established procedure and meet the blocʼs criteria.

This was stated by European Commission spokesman Markus Lammert at a European Commission briefing in Brussels, a Babel correspondent reports.

“Armenia is closer to the EU than ever before. Our first ever EU-Armenia summit in Yerevan was a success. This complements our excellent cooperation within the framework of the Resilience and Growth Plan, the European Peace Facility and the Partnership Mission,” said a European Commission spokesperson, calling the actions of the Armenian authorities an important symbolic step.

At the same time, Brussels reminded that the process of joining the European Union has clear procedures and is based on an assessment of the real merits of the candidate country. To start the procedure, the EC is waiting for an official statement from Yerevan.

Lammert emphasized that the European Union is already actively working to bring Armenia closer by expanding trade ties and infrastructure projects.

"We are following this with interest," the spokesman said, adding that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen supports the aspirations of Armenian citizens to move closer to the EU.