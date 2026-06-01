Armenia has refused to hold a referendum on choosing between the European and Eurasian Unions. This was demanded by Russia and its allies

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that there is currently no basis for a referendum on the choice between the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union.

Pashinyan said this in a video message posted on his Facebook page, Armen Pressreports.

On May 29, during a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in Astana, the leaders of the union’s four member states — Putin (Russia), Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (Kazakhstan), Alexander Lukashenko (Belarus), and Sadyr Zhaparov (Kyrgyzstan) — adopted a statement on the situation surrounding Armenia in the EAEU.

They called on the Armenian authorities to hold a referendum as soon as possible and choose between the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union.

In response, Pashinyan noted that Armenia will continue to work within the EAEU until the choice between the EU and the EAEU becomes inevitable.

The Prime Minister emphasized that there is currently no basis for such a referendum, as Armeniaʼs European integration process has not yet reached a stage where citizens could be offered a clear choice.

"Until Armenia officially applies for membership in the European Union or approaches the status of a candidate for EU membership, holding any referendum is illogical," Pashinyan said.

Armenia will hold parliamentary elections on June 7. Polls predict a victory for incumbent Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The result has strained relations with Russia, which accuses Pashinyan of being pro-Western.

Russia has already threatened Armenia with gas price hikes and is systematically imposing restrictions on imports from the country. Reuters reported that the Russian government plans to bring about 100 000 Armenians living in Russia to the elections in Armenia to vote for Pashinyanʼs rivals.

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