EU to lift tariffs on nearly 80% of Armeniaʼs exports due to economic pressure from Russia

The European Union plans to eliminate tariffs on almost 80% of Armenian exports as part of a new economic support package for the country.

This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Bloomberg and Reuters report.

At the initiative of Brussels, the duty-free regime will extend to fresh vegetables, fruits, plants, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

In addition, the European Union is allocating €18 million to Armenia — the last part of the previously reported €52 million package — and will send experts to the country to help expand the supply of Armenian products to EU countries.

Von der Leyen noted that this support package is designed to help alleviate the pressure Russia has been feeling on Armeniaʼs economy recently.

"I know that Armenia is still under significant economic pressure from Russia. But rest assured: when the pressure on our partners intensifies, the EU will step up its actions. You can count on us," said the President of the European Commission.