EU to provide Armenia with €50 million in support due to economic pressure from Russia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Armenia will receive €50 million in economic support from the EU due to pressure from Russia.
She said this after a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Reuters reports.
In May, Russia began imposing restrictions on imports of Armenian goods, including fruit, vegetables, flowers and cognac. The reason is that Armenia is moving closer to the European Union. Von der Leyen called such actions by Russia “unacceptable economic pressure”.
"Moscow uses economic relations as a tool for political pressure. We know this scheme all too well. That is why Europe strongly supports Armenia," said the President of the European Commission.
- Armenia will hold parliamentary elections on June 7. Polls predict a victory for incumbent Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The result has strained relations with Russia, which accuses Pashinyan of being pro-Western.
- Russia has already threatened Armenia with gas price hikes and is systematically imposing restrictions on imports from the country. Reuters reported that the Russian government is planning to bring nearly 100,000 Armenians living in Russia to Armenia to vote for Pashinyanʼs rivals.
- Russia and its allies also demanded that Armenia hold a referendum on choosing between the European and Eurasian Unions. The countryʼs authorities refused, saying there were "no grounds" for this.
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