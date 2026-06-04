EU to provide Armenia with €50 million in support due to economic pressure from Russia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Armenia will receive €50 million in economic support from the EU due to pressure from Russia.

She said this after a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Reuters reports.

In May, Russia began imposing restrictions on imports of Armenian goods, including fruit, vegetables, flowers and cognac. The reason is that Armenia is moving closer to the European Union. Von der Leyen called such actions by Russia “unacceptable economic pressure”.

"Moscow uses economic relations as a tool for political pressure. We know this scheme all too well. That is why Europe strongly supports Armenia," said the President of the European Commission.