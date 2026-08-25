Eight Poles beat three Ukrainians. One of the attackers wanted to give them a “lecture about Volyn”

In the Polish city of Radom, a man attacked three young Ukrainians after asking them about their origin. Seven more people later joined the fight.

This is reported by the Polish media outlet Onet, citing the prosecutor of the Radom District Prosecutorʼs Office.

The incident occurred on August 2. 34-year-old Lublin resident Tomasz G. came to Radom for a wedding, and then walked around the city in the evening.

A drunk Pole saw two Ukrainians and started a conversation with them, asking where they were from. A verbal argument ensued. The man didnʼt like how the Ukrainians answered him. They, in turn, said he wanted to "lecture them about Volyn."

The Pole then called out to three or four young men walking on the other side of the street and told them they were Ukrainians. The young men reacted “very violently”, and a fight broke out. Later, several more people joined in the beating of the Ukrainians, bringing the total to eight.

As a result, the Ukrainians suffered head and facial injuries. According to the prosecutor, after the fight, Tomasz G. ordered a taxi and left as if nothing had happened.

However, his identity has already been established and he has been charged with using violence or unlawful threats for discriminatory reasons, as well as participating in a fight.

The man pleaded guilty and explained that he was intoxicated. He now faces up to five years in prison. The other attackers are still being sought.

Recently, there have been more and more attacks on Ukrainians in Poland. In particular, on July 18, an unknown woman attacked two 13-year-old girls from Ukraine in the city of Legnica. The mother of the victims said that the woman first made a remark to the girls because they spoke Ukrainian, and then hit them.

In Gdynia, an elderly man hit a 40-year-old Ukrainian woman twice in the head with a stick while she was recording a voice message in Ukrainian. And on August 17, in Bydgoszcz, a man and a woman attacked two Ukrainian minors because they were communicating with each other in Ukrainian.

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