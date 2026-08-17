Called bad names, threatened and twisted. In Poland, a man and a woman attacked two children because of the Ukrainian language

In the Polish city of Bydgoszcz, a man and a woman attacked two Ukrainian minors because they were communicating with each other in Ukrainian.

This was reported by the Consulate General of Ukraine in Gdansk.

The incident occurred on August 14 in a park near the train station. An adult man and woman called bad names and threatened a 14-year-old boy and his 12-year-old sister, who were speaking Ukrainian.

Then they resorted to physical violence — they twisted the childʼs arm, broke a toy drone, and threw the fragments at the boy, scratching him.

The consulate emphasized that the childrenʼs physical health is not currently in danger, but they "have experienced severe emotional stress".

The agency added that it is keeping the case under control, and the consuls are in constant contact with the victimsʼ mother. A report was filed with the police after the incident. Law enforcement officers are currently searching for the attackers.

Recently, there have been more and more attacks on Ukrainians in Poland. In particular, on July 18, an unknown woman attacked two 13-year-old girls from Ukraine in the city of Legnica. The mother of the victims said that the woman first made a remark to the girls because they spoke Ukrainian, and then hit them.

And in Gdynia, an elderly man hit a 40-year-old Ukrainian woman twice in the head with a stick while she was recording a voice message in Ukrainian.

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