In Poland, a woman attacked two 13-year-old girls. Before that, she made a remark to them in Ukrainian

In the Polish city of Legnica, an unknown woman attacked two 13-year-old girls from Ukraine on the evening of July 18: the police are already investigating this case.

This was reported by Karolina Halecka, a spokeswoman for the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs, and RMF24.

According to Galecka, the incident took place near a swimming pool, where the woman first chased and then hit the girls. She added that the attack was likely motivated by the girlsʼ ethnic origin and was "unacceptable".

The victimsʼ mother said that before the attack, the woman made a remark to the girls because they spoke Ukrainian. After that, the attacker began to chase one of the girls, then hit her, as well as another girl and a boy who came to her defense.

Polandʼs Deputy Minister of the Interior and Administration Czesław Mroczek reported that the number of hate crimes in the country has increased. The Res Futura think tank also noticed an increase in anti-Ukrainian sentiment on the Internet in May — analysts analyzed more than 500 000 posts by users from Poland.

On July 9, two men came to a Ukrainian womanʼs office in Poznan, filmed her, and, according to them, wanted to check whether "her company supports Stepan Bandera”. The police are investigating the case for defamation and publishing a recording that could humiliate the victim.

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