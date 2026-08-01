A man was detained in Gdynia after he attacked a Ukrainian woman with a wooden cane. The victim was hospitalized

A 76-year-old man was detained in Gdynia, suspected of attacking a 40-year-old Ukrainian woman. According to police, he hit her twice on the back of the head with a wooden cane and fled.

TVN24 writes about this.

This happened on July 30. The injured Ukrainian woman was taken to the hospital with injuries after the attack. The police assured that her life is not currently in danger. Proceedings have been opened against the Pole for causing bodily harm.

Pomeranian Voivodeship Police say there is currently no evidence that the crime could have been committed due to ethnic bias. The investigation into the case is ongoing.

Such incidents are now happening more often in Poland. In particular, in the Polish city of Legnica, an unknown woman attacked two 13-year-old girls from Ukraine on the evening of July 18: the police are already investigating this case. The mother of the victims said that before the attack, the woman made a remark to the girls because they spoke Ukrainian. After that, the attacker began to chase one of the girls, then hit her, as well as another girl and a boy who came to her defense.

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