The case of the “Oschadbank” collectors was closed in Hungary

The National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV) of Hungary has closed its investigation into Ukrainian collectors of “Oschadbank” in the "gold convoy" case.

This was reported by the debt collectorsʼ lawyer Laurent Horvat.

Lawyer Laurent Horvat told HVG that the case was closed due to the lack of elements of a crime. In particular, the investigation revealed the origin of the funds and gold — they are part of an interbank transaction between “Raiffeisen Bank International” AG and JSC “Oschadbank”.

The evidence in the case also confirms that the funds were not obtained through criminal means.