The case of the “Oschadbank” collectors was closed in Hungary

The National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV) of Hungary has closed its investigation into Ukrainian collectors of “Oschadbank” in the "gold convoy" case.
This was reported by the debt collectorsʼ lawyer Laurent Horvat.
Lawyer Laurent Horvat told HVG that the case was closed due to the lack of elements of a crime. In particular, the investigation revealed the origin of the funds and gold — they are part of an interbank transaction between “Raiffeisen Bank International” AG and JSC “Oschadbank”.
The evidence in the case also confirms that the funds were not obtained through criminal means.
Kidnapping of the “Oschadbank” collectors in Hungary
On Thursday, March 5, Hungarian security forces conducted a raid against collectors of the Ukrainian “Oschadbank". They were detained and their funds and valuables were confiscated. On the evening of March 6, all seven collectors were deported to Ukraine.
As early as April 8, Budapest tried to justify the attack by publishing a staged video with fake subtitles about alleged “forgery of documents” and “corruption money”. Hungary also declared the transportation of the new banknotes illegal, although the bank stressed that this was completely in line with legal activity.
After the elections, on May 6, Budapest returned all confiscated funds and valuables to “Oschadbank" — $40 million, €35 million, and 9 kg of gold, and on May 18, the deportation decision and three-year ban on entry to the Schengen zone were officially canceled for all collectors.
On June 17, the new Prime Minister of Hungary Peter Magyar ordered an investigation into the seizure of Ukrainian collectors and “Oschadbank” funds.
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