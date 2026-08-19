Police arrest driver responsible for fatal accident in Kyiv

Police officers detained the driver who caused a fatal accident in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv.

This was reported to the city prosecutorʼs office.

According to the investigation, a 23-year-old driver of a Volkswagen Golf drove into a public transport stop, killing two women and injuring four others. One man is in serious condition.

The prosecutorʼs office says the accident occurred around 9 AM. The driver was driving in the public transport lane from Yerevanska Street towards Umanska Street and tried to change lanes.

During the maneuver, his car collided with a “Bogdan” shuttle bus moving in front. After that, the car flew into a stop where people were. Law enforcement officers have launched an investigation into the fact of a traffic violation, which led to the death of several people.

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Another traffic accident occurred in Solomyansky district on June 5, in which four peopledied, including a child and two police officers. Three more people were injured. As it turned out, the driver of the Mercedes violated traffic rules 39 times, 18 of them in the past year.

Therefore, the then Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that in the near future the Ministry of Internal Affairs would introduce a system that would automatically record the number and severity of traffic violations (SDA).

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