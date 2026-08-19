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Police arrest driver responsible for fatal accident in Kyiv

Author:
Anastasiia Zaikova
Date:

Police officers detained the driver who caused a fatal accident in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv.

This was reported to the city prosecutorʼs office.

According to the investigation, a 23-year-old driver of a Volkswagen Golf drove into a public transport stop, killing two women and injuring four others. One man is in serious condition.

The prosecutorʼs office says the accident occurred around 9 AM. The driver was driving in the public transport lane from Yerevanska Street towards Umanska Street and tried to change lanes.

During the maneuver, his car collided with a “Bogdan” shuttle bus moving in front. After that, the car flew into a stop where people were. Law enforcement officers have launched an investigation into the fact of a traffic violation, which led to the death of several people.

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