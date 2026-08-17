Zelensky dismissed Karpenko from the post of commander of the Logistics Forces. Who did he appoint in his place

President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Volodymyr Karpenko from the position of Commander of the Logistics Forces. Yuriy Pohribny has been appointed in his place.

This is stated in decrees No. 730/2026 and No. 731/2026 on the website of the Office of the President.

Previously, sources told Babel that Pohribny had become the new interim commander of the Logistics Forces.

Oleksandr Pohribny is 41 years old, he was born in Sumy region. In 2016, he became the deputy commander of the 58th separate motorized infantry brigade for armament. In 2020, he headed the 532nd separate repair and restoration regiment, which covered the support of the Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions.

In 2024, he was appointed to the position of Chief of Armaments — Deputy Chief of Logistics of the Vostok Operational Command.

Volodymyr Karpenko was appointed by the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, in 2021 to manage logistics in the Land Forces, and then appointed to the position of Commander of the Logistics Forces.

On July 21, the command of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted a post on Facebook in which it accused former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov of problems with the armyʼs supply.

The post was later deleted, and the spokesman for the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant Colonel Valeriy Shershen, said that the post was being translated into a political conflict. That is why it was deleted. According to Shershen, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are apolitical and cannot enter into political disputes.

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