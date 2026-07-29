Babel sources: Yuriy Pohribny became the new acting commander of the Logistics Forces

Yuriy Pohribny has become the new acting commander of the Logistics Forces. Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapatyi also dismissed the Chief of Staff — Deputy Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Oleksandr Hruzevych.

Babel learned about this from sources in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Pogrybny is 41 years old, he was born in Sumy region. In 2016, he became the deputy commander of the 58th separate motorized infantry brigade for armament. And in 2020, he headed the 532nd separate repair and restoration regiment, which covered the support of the Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions.

In 2024, he was appointed to the position of Chief of Armaments — Deputy Chief of Logistics of the Operational Command "East".

According to Babel sources, Hruzevych was always considered the man of former commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky: it was Oleksandr Syrsky who appointed him when he headed the "land patrol".

On July 21, the command of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted a post on Facebook in which it accused former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov of problems with the armyʼs supply. The post was later deleted.

Later, the spokesman for the command of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant Colonel Valeriy Shershen, said that the post began to be translated into the realm of political conflict. That is why it was deleted. According to Shershen, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are apolitical and cannot enter into political disputes.

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