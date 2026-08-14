The Russian Defense Ministry threatened Ukraine with a “freeze” and published a photo of “Shaheds”. The AF of Ukraine: “We will warm ourselves with the fire of Russian refineries”

On August 14, the Russian Ministry of Defense published an image of the "Shaheds" on its Telegram page with the caption "like a bolt from the blue".

And in the description it added: "You will freeze in winter."

This message from the Russian Defense Ministry was posted in response to one of the previous posts, in which it reported on strikes on Ukraine on the night of August 14. According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian troops launched 112 drones over Ukraine at night. The air defense managed to shoot down 90 of them. In particular, a 29-year-old woman and her nine-year-old son were killed in the attack in Sumy region.

The head of the NSDCʼs Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko responded to the post from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

"There, the Russian Ministry of Defense posted a photo of ʼShahedsʼ and promised ʼfreezingʼ. I could also post a piece of a photo of ballistics or some of our drone and also write something like that. But why, if the Russian Ministry of Defense has already addressed the Russians in this way. Now the Russians can know thanks to whom they will not have light in the winter, and some will not have heat, next to fuel. All thanks to the Russian Ministry of Defense. The mirror always works. You reap as you sow," Kovalenko wrote.

The Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine responded by publishing a photo with the caption:

"Letʼs warm ourselves with the fire of Russian refineries."

The day before, Reuters, citing sources, wrote that Ukraine had sent Russia a proposal for a mutual cessation of strikes on civilian targets in the Black Sea. According to the agency, Kyiv had conveyed its proposal to Moscow through an intermediary and was still waiting for a response.

Prior to this, President Volodymyr Zelensky had repeatedly offered the Russians a ceasefire and acknowledged his willingness to freeze the conflict on the front line in order to move on to negotiations.

Today, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov rejected a ceasefire on the current front line, saying such a development would “negate the feat of victory over Nazism”.

Lavrov says, “we should stop when there is a long-term, reliable, sustainable settlement”. He also threatened that Russia would hit Ukraine “much harder”.

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