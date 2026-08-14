Russians launched 112 drones over Ukraine overnight. How many were shot down by air defense and what are the consequences in the regions

On the night of August 14, Russian troops launched 112 drones into Ukraine. Air defense managed to shoot down 90 of them.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Unhit targets were hit in 11 places, and debris fell in six. In particular, the Kherson region was under attack. Two utility workers aged 60 and 67 were hit in the city. According to preliminary data, they received mine-explosive injuries. Also in Kherson, the Russians attacked a nine-story residential building with an FPV drone. A fire broke out in an apartment on the sixth floor.

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Four people were injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Among the injured are children. Nikopol, as well as the Marhanets, Pokrovsk and Chervonohryhorivka communities were hit. An agricultural enterprise, a private house and cars were damaged.

As a result of the evening shelling of Kramatorsk, 18 people were injured and one person died.

Вадим Філашкін / Донецька ОВА

In the Sumy region, a 29-year-old woman and her nine-year-old son were killed in a drone attack on a private residential building in the Burynska community. Four people were injured, including the boyʼs father and grandmother, who are in hospital with severe burns.

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