Zelensky: Ukraine proposed to Russia to extend the ceasefire after Easter

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that an Easter ceasefire could be the beginning of a real movement towards peace. Ukraine has already conveyed to Russia a proposal to extend the regime of silence.

The president wrote about this on social media on April 11.

"Information about the mirror nature of our actions and the possible extension of the ceasefire after Easter was conveyed to the Russian side," he noted.

Zelensky added that Ukraine will observe a period of silence on Easter and will act exclusively in a mirror manner. However, it has already been determined how to respond to possible violations of the ceasefire conditions by the Russian Federation, because "we all understand who we are dealing with".

"The absence of Russian strikes in the sky, on the ground and at sea will mean the absence of our responses. [...] The Ukrainian army is ready for any development of events on the front. Ukraine has repeatedly offered Russia various ceasefire formats, and we believe that Easter should be a time of silence and security," the Ukrainian president emphasized.

Zelensky also discussed with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky the procedure for the actions of Ukrainian units during the ceasefire.

The Kremlin said the ceasefire would last from 4:00 PM on April 11 until the end of April 12, and rejected the proposal to extend it beyond Easter.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.