In Latvia, NATO fighters shot down a drone that flew into their territory due to the work of Russian electronic warfare

In Latvia, NATO fighter jets patrolling the airspace shot down an unidentified drone that had flown into the countryʼs territory. The drone flew into the Balva region.

This was reported by the Latvian National Armed Forces and the LRT television channel.

The drone entered Latvian airspace due to the action of Russian electronic warfare equipment. The military reported that the threat in the airspace in the areas of Augšdaugava, Preila, Rezekne, Balvi and Alūksne passed at 04:50.

The head of the National Crisis Management Center Vilmantas Vitkauskas said that the drone probably changed direction on Russian territory or crossed the border with Belarus or Russia. According to him, there is no information about damage yet, and search operations are ongoing.

A similar incident occurred in Latvia in June. Then NATO fighters also shot down an unknown drone that flew into the countryʼs territory. The countryʼs Defense Ministry did not specify whose drone it was, but noted that it flew into Latvian territory due to the work of Russian electronic warfare.

On the night of May 7, two drones from Russia entered Latvian airspace. One of the downed drones hit empty tanks at an oil depot in the city of Rezekne. Latvia has since launched an investigation, and Defense Minister Andris Spruds has resigned.

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