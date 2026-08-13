WP: The US lost approximately 25% of its MQ-9 Reaper drones during the war with Iran

The US lost at least 45 MQ-9 Reaper drones during the war with Iran — about 25% of its fleet of these drones.

This is reported by The Washington Post, citing sources.

Reaper drones are used for reconnaissance and targeted strikes. According to the US Air Force, depending on the type of sensors and weapons installed, the cost of one such drone can be from $30 to $50 million. Thus, the US lost an estimated $1.3 billion in the war with Iran.

Another US official told WP that not all of the lost Reapers were shot down. Some of the drones crashed after their operators lost contact with them.

Reapers have been used extensively in the Strait of Hormuz area. According to WP, these drones fly slowly and often at low altitudes, making them relatively easy targets for the Iranian military, as well as Iran-aligned forces and proxy groups in Yemen and Iraq.

Missile shortage in the US

On August 4, Reuters reported that the US military had exhausted almost all of its stock of long-range missiles, including ATACMS, which Ukraine uses to strike targets deep inside Russia. CNN reported that the US military had used up almost 80% of its THAAD air defense system stockpiles.

It is precisely because of the depletion of reserves, WP sources say, that Trump has in recent days abandoned new large-scale strikes on Iran, although he promised "the largest attack since World War II."

In the first month of the Iran war, the US launched more than 850 Tomahawk cruise missiles and more than 1,000 Patriot and THAAD interceptor missiles. The US also used more than 1,300 tactical ballistic missiles in the first weeks of the fighting. The global stockpile of Patriot missiles has fallen from 2,200 to fewer than 827, and THAAD missiles from 452 to fewer than 278.

The missile shortage is not just affecting US operations in the Middle East. Due to limited supplies from Western allies, Ukraine is also facing a shortage of missiles for its air defense systems, making it difficult to defend against Russian air attacks.

The US presidential administration has asked Congress to allocate another $67 billion to replenish military reserves after significant expenses in the war with Iran. However, the corresponding bill has not yet received support from lawmakers. The production of new missiles also takes time: some types of weapons, in particular missiles for Patriot complexes, can be manufactured for up to two years.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.