WP: Pentagon demands that US defense companies urgently increase weapons production and supply

The Pentagon is demanding that the US defense industry increase production and supply of weapons, including ammunition, which is in short supply due to the war with Iran. American defense companies have been given 21 days to speed up these processes.

This is reported by The Washington Post, citing a memorandum from the US Department of Defense.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Steve Feinberg wrote that multi-year development and production cycles are “unacceptable”, and the industry must immediately increase production capacity.

The journalistsʼ sources added that also in late July, representatives of American defense companies were summoned to the White House for a meeting with President Trumpʼs chief of staff Susie Wiles, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other officials.

During the meeting, which was attended by representatives of Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, the manufacturer of autonomous weapons systems Anduril and the data analysis company Palantir, they were urged to directly lobby Congress for increased defense spending.

In the first month of the Iran war, the US fired more than 850 “Tomahawk” cruise missiles and more than 1 000 Patriot and THAAD interceptor missiles. The US also used more than 1 300 Army tactical ballistic missiles in the first weeks of combat. As of last week, the global stockpile of Patriot missiles had shrunk from 2 200 to fewer than 827, and THAAD missiles from 452 to fewer than 278.

However, the implementation of the Pentagonʼs plans currently depends on Congress, which has not yet approved the $1.15 trillion defense budget needed to fund new orders.