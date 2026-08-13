“Skelya” is transferred to the operational command of the “Azov” corps

The 425th Separate Assault Battalion (SAB) "Skelya" is being transferred under the operational command of the "Azov" corps. Some units have already begun performing combat missions.

This was stated on the air of Butusov Plus by the head of the communications department of the assault regiment Oleksiy Bratushchak.

According to him, the units of "Skelya" should unite to carry out tasks on one sector of the front. Bratuschak clarified that the assault regiment will not be part of the corps structure itself.

What preceded

On June 23, Babel published a major investigation into torture in 425 SAB "Skelya" and 25 cases of deaths of mobilized people over the past six months. After that, inspections began in the regiment, and commander Yuriy Harkavy was suspended from duty. Later, we counted at least seven more such deaths, more details about their circumstances in the news.

After the Babel material, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched a pre-trial investigation. The regiment is staffed by a mission of the Ombudsmanʼs Office and a comprehensive commission headed by the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. On June 24, the commander of the 425th regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Yuriy Harkavy, was suspended from duty for the duration of the inspection.

And a month later, on July 30, Texts published an investigation into the situation in the 225th separate assault regiment. The mediaʼs interlocutors spoke about systematic beatings, torture, and barricade detachments in the regiment.