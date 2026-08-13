Albanian Prime Minister Calls for No Criticism of Ukraine over Zelenskyʼs Statement on Kosovo

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama called for a stop criticizing Ukraine over President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs statement on Kosovoʼs independence.

He wrote about this on the social network X.

He called Zelensky “his dear friend”. According to Rama, after the Ukrainian president’s statement that Ukraine supported the territorial integrity of Serbia, “popular nationalists” in Tirana (the capital of Albania) and Pristina (the capital of Kosovo) began calling for an end to support for Ukraine.

The Albanian Prime Minister added that Ukraine is standing up to Russia, so his country will not turn away because of this “mistake”. Rama believes that the position that Ukraine expresses regarding Kosovo’s independence does not cancel its right to freedom.

“Ukraine may be wrong about Kosovo. Yes, it is wrong, but its right to freedom remains indisputable, and the fight for this right means the fight for Europe and for ourselves. These truths can well coexist in the same sentence. Albania is mature enough to carry both, and it will,” Rama said.

On August 8, Zelensky arrived in Serbia, his first visit since taking office in 2019. During a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, Zelensky said that Ukraine supports the territorial integrity of its partners. This caused outrage in Kosovo, which supports Ukraine, and a banner with the Ukrainian flag and the inscription “Free Ukraine” that had been hanging there for four years was removed in Pristina.