The Ukrainian flag was removed from the capital of Kosovo. Why

The Ukrainian flag was removed in the capital of Kosovo, Pristina, after a statement by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to Serbia.

This was reported by the mayor of the city, Perparim Rama.

The mayor said that Kosovo “must be respected”. At the same time, the country “stands in solidarity with peoples facing war, because it knows what it means to fight for the right to exist as a state”.

Yesterday, during a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, Zelensky stated that Ukraineʼs position on Kosovoʼs independence has not changed.