The Ukrainian flag was removed from the capital of Kosovo. Why

The Ukrainian flag was removed in the capital of Kosovo, Pristina, after a statement by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to Serbia.
This was reported by the mayor of the city, Perparim Rama.
The mayor said that Kosovo “must be respected”. At the same time, the country “stands in solidarity with peoples facing war, because it knows what it means to fight for the right to exist as a state”.
Yesterday, during a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, Zelensky stated that Ukraineʼs position on Kosovoʼs independence has not changed.
What is known about Kosovo?
Kosovo is a partially recognized state inhabited by Albanians. Previously, Kosovo was an autonomy within Serbia, but in 1991 the district declared independence and held a referendum. The authorities of the then Yugoslavia introduced security forces into the territory of Kosovo.
At first it was a special operation, but in 1998 ethnic cleansing began in the region — the Serbs destroyed Albanians. Because of this, in 1999 NATO bombed major Serbian cities, including the capital Belgrade. After that, troops were withdrawn from Kosovo, and the region came under the control of UN peacekeepers.
In February 2008, the Kosovo parliament unilaterally declared independence again, but Serbia considers the region its territory. De facto, the region is not controlled by Belgrade and is not subordinate to Serbia.
The country has been recognized by almost 100 countries around the world. Serbia does not recognize Kosovoʼs independence, nor does Ukraine (although in 2024 Kosovo transferred mortar shells, trucks, and armored vehicles to Ukraine). Five EU member states (Cyprus, Greece, Romania, Slovakia, and Spain) also do not recognize Kosovoʼs independence.
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