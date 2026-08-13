The Defense Forces attacked one of Russiaʼs largest oil refining complexes — 1 300 km from Ukraine

On the night of August 13, Ukrainian troops attacked one of Russiaʼs largest oil refining and petrochemical complexes — “Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat” — in Bashkortostan.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The complex, located approximately 1 300 km from Ukraine, can process up to 10 million tons of raw materials annually. In particular, it produces automotive gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, polyethylene and other petroleum products and polymers that are supplied to the Russian army.

The facility was already under attack on the night of July 14, after which it stopped working.

Also this morning, footage of a fire at the large Wildberries warehouse and distribution complex in the Chishminsky district of Bashkortostan was published online. Later, the marketplaceʼs press service confirmed the attack on the logistics facility in Bashkortostan.

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