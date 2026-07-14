Ukrainian troops attacked two refineries, 11 ships and a ship-loading area in Russia at night

On the night of July 14, Ukrainian troops struck a number of military facilities in Russia and in temporarily occupied territories. These included oil refineries, ships, and a Russian ship-loading area.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

For example, the “Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat” oil refining complex in the Republic of Bashkortostan was under attack. It is one of the largest oil refining and petrochemical complexes in the Russian Federation. Its design processing capacity is almost 10 million tons of oil per year.

The complex produces gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, lubricants and other products that the Russians use for military purposes. A fire broke out after the attack on the refinery, located about 1 500 km from the Ukrainian border, last night.

The special operations forces add that “Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat” was the last major gasoline producer not yet hit in 2026. Previously, drones hit the critical AVT-6 primary oil distillation unit and other production facilities at the plant.

The Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation was also attacked again. It processes approximately 6.25 million tons of oil annually and is one of the key oil refineries in southern Russia. The plant provides motor fuel for the Russian army.

In addition, a ship transshipment area in the Gelendzhik region of the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation was under attack. The Russians use it for oil transshipment and maritime and military logistics.

Also targeted by Ukrainian forces that night were five tankers, five dry cargo ships, and a raiding tugboat in the Sea of Azov. The General Staff says that these tankers are used to transport Russian oil and petroleum products in circumvention of international sanctions.

And dry cargo ships and tugboats ensure the transportation of military cargo, equipment, logistical resources, and the functioning of the enemyʼs maritime logistics.

In the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, a Russian ammunition depot in Donetsk and a logistics hub in Luhansk were attacked.

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