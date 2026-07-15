Reuters: Russiaʼs “Gazprom Naftohim Salavat” halts operations after Ukrainian drone attack

Russiaʼs “Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat” in Bashkortostan stopped work after a Ukrainian drone attack on the night of July 14.

Reuters reports this, citing sources.

Bashkortostan says it will restore operations within days, but Reuters reports that repairs could take weeks or months.

According to the sources, the strike disabled two main primary oil refining units, as well as some secondary refining units and other equipment. These are the CDU-6 units with a processing capacity of 17 140 tons per day and the CDU-4 unit, which can process 11 430 tons of raw material per day.

“Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat” is one of the largest oil refining complexes in the Russian Federation. The enterprise produces gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, liquefied gas, polyethylene and ammonia. In 2024, the complex processed 7.2 million tons of oil, which is approximately 2.7% of the total volume of oil refining in Russia.

The plant, located 1 500 km from Ukraine, processes almost 10 million tons of oil annually. It is the last major gasoline producer in Russia that has not yet been hit by a plane this year.

On the night of July 14, Ukrainian drones attacked two Russian refineries — “Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat” in Bashkortostan and Afipsky Refinery in Krasnodar Krai. The UAV Forces also struck 11 Russian ships in the Sea of Azov.

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