New categories have appeared in the International Register of Damages from Russian Aggression — for Humanitarian Costs and Demining

The state of Ukraine, central, regional and local authorities and institutions will be able to submit applications under these categories.

Ukraine is expanding the mechanism for compensating for losses from Russian aggression — the International Register of Losses has opened two more categories of applications.

Register of losses due to Russian aggression

The International Register of Losses was established on May 17, 2023, and the agreement was signed by more than 40 member states of the Council of Europe, as well as the USA, Japan, and Canada. It began operating in April 2024. To date, the Register has received almost 180 000 applications from Ukrainians.

One of the instruments of this register is the Compensation Commission, which is supposed to study all applications and assess the real amount of damages — its creation was supported by PACE and ratified by the Verkhovna Rada. In the third stage, the Russian Federation is supposed to pay compensation.

Ukraine also has a Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property, which went into effect in 2022. If people used the eRecovery program, information about the damage caused is recorded in this register, and they have a report of the commission survey of the damage from the local authorities.

As the executive director of the International Register of Damages, Markiyan Klyuchkovsky, said, at the first stages of the program, they decided to take information from the Register from the state.

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