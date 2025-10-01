PACE supported the creation of an international commission on compensation for Ukraine. What does this mean?

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) unanimously supported the draft convention on the establishment of an international commission to consider applications for Ukraine and compensate for losses caused by the aggression of the Russian Federation.

This was announced by Yevhenia Kravchuk, a member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE.

According to her, the PACE conclusion established that Russia must bear all the legal consequences of its internationally unlawful actions against Ukraine (aggression, violation of international humanitarian law and human rights).

The Commission for Reviewing Applications will become the second element of the compensation mechanism after the Register of Damages, which has already received over 60,000 applications from victims.

The new instrument will allow not only Ukraine as a state, but also individuals and legal entities to file claims for damage caused by Russian aggression.

Kravchuk added that the commissionʼs decisions will be final and should become the legal basis for compensation.

"At the same time, PACE emphasizes the need to return in the future to the issue of expanding the time frame for covering crimes starting in 2014," Kravchuk added.

The International Register of Losses was launched in April 2024. It was established on May 17, 2023, and the agreement was signed by more than 40 member states of the Council of Europe, as well as the USA, Japan and Canada.

The countries should create a Compensation Commission that will study all claims and assess the real amount of damages. In the third stage, the Russian Federation should pay compensation.

Ukraine also has a Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property, which went into effect in 2022. If people used the eRecovery program, information about the damage caused is recorded in this register, and people have a report of a commission survey of the damage from local authorities.

As the executive director of the International Register of Damages Markiyan Klyuchkovsky said, at the first stages of the program, they decided to take information from the state register.

