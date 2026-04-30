Compensation for Damage caused by the Russian Aggression. The Verkhovna Rada ratified the Convention on the Compensation Commission for Ukraine

On April 30, the Verkhovna Rada, in its second reading, generally supported draft law No. 0371, by which it ratified the Convention on the Establishment of an International Compensation Commission for Ukraine.

This is stated in the project card, the details were published by the Verkhovna Radaʼs press service.

283 MPs voted pro.

The Compensation Commission is an independent administrative body within the institutional framework of the Council of Europe, which is supposed to make decisions on compensation for damages caused by Russian aggression. An international Register of Damage is already operational, where citizens can submit applications for compensation.

As of 19 February 2026, the Convention has been signed by 35 States, including Ukraine, as well as the European Union. It will enter into force three months after the following conditions are met:

25 signatory countries must consent to be bound by this Convention;

the aggregate individual contributions of these signatories to the 2025 budget of the Registry must amount to at least 50% of the total 2025 budget of the Registry (€3 692 150).

Compensation for Damage due to Russian Aggression

The International Registry of Damage was established on May 17, 2023, and was signed by over 40 Council of Europe member states, as well as the United States, Japan, and Canada. It began operating in April 2024.

The Compensation Commission is one of the instruments of this registry; it will examine all applications and assess the real amount of damages; its creation was supported by PACE in October.

Ukraine also has a Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property, which went into operation in 2022. If people used the “eRecovery” program, information about the damage caused is recorded in this register, and they have a report of the commission survey of the damage from the local authorities.

As the executive director of the International Register of Damages Markiyan Klyuchkovsky said, at the first stages of the program, they decided to take information from the Register from the state.

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