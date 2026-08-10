Moldova recalls Russian ambassador over missile drone incident

In Moldova, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador over an incident with a missile drone that occurred near the village of Krokmaz on August 9.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova.

In this regard, the Republic of Moldova is also recalling its ambassador from Moscow for consultations.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that the ministry condemns the incident, which is a violation of the countryʼs sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In southern Moldova, near the village of Krokmaz, Stefan-Vodka district, on August 9, a drone-rocket collided with a tree in a forest strip and exploded at a height of about 2.5 meters. Debris flew a considerable distance and damaged several houses.

The incident also sparked a fire. At the time, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said the incident posed a growing threat to civilians and called for an end to such attacks.

During the Russian attack on the Odesa region on the night of July 13, a drone also flew into Moldovan territory and exploded there. The countryʼs Defense Ministry has previously determined that it was a Russian “Geran-2” (“Shahed-136”) UAV.

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