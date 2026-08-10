Wreckage of missile drone found for the first time in Moldova. Explosion damages several houses

In southern Moldova, near the village of Krokmaz, Stefan-Vodka district, a combat drone exploded on August 9. It is believed to be a missile drone.

This was reported by the Moldovan police.

According to them, the drone collided with a tree in a forest strip and exploded at a height of about 2.5 meters. The debris flew a considerable distance and damaged several houses.

A fire broke out after the explosion. There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

Law enforcement officers have previously determined that the found debris resembles components of a guided missile, so the device could be a missile drone. Such objects have not been found in Moldova before. The origin and exact type of the device are still being established.

Poliția Republicii Moldova / Facebook

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said the incident posed a growing threat to civilians and called for an end to such attacks.

During the Russian attack on the Odesa region on the night of July 13, a drone also flew into Moldovan territory and exploded there. The countryʼs Defense Ministry has previously determined that it was a Russian “Geran-2” (“Shahed-136”) UAV.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.