Wreckage of missile drone found for the first time in Moldova. Explosion damages several houses

In southern Moldova, near the village of Krokmaz, Stefan-Vodka district, a combat drone exploded on August 9. It is believed to be a missile drone.
This was reported by the Moldovan police.
According to them, the drone collided with a tree in a forest strip and exploded at a height of about 2.5 meters. The debris flew a considerable distance and damaged several houses.
A fire broke out after the explosion. There were no injuries as a result of the incident.
Law enforcement officers have previously determined that the found debris resembles components of a guided missile, so the device could be a missile drone. Such objects have not been found in Moldova before. The origin and exact type of the device are still being established.
Moldovan President Maia Sandu said the incident posed a growing threat to civilians and called for an end to such attacks.
- During the Russian attack on the Odesa region on the night of July 13, a drone also flew into Moldovan territory and exploded there. The countryʼs Defense Ministry has previously determined that it was a Russian “Geran-2” (“Shahed-136”) UAV.
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