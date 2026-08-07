EU countries want Ukraine to join the bloc, but they are concerned about the countryʼs level of corruption and the independence of the judiciary. This contradiction has forced the EU to consider a new approach to enlargement that will reflect current political realities.

This is reported by the Financial Times, citing a senior EU official who participated in negotiations with Kyiv.

According to an EU official, Ukraine’s position on accession by January 1, 2027, was “a cry for help”. He believes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky knew that this was impossible, but it was a signal that the usual accession agenda was not enough.

"You canʼt bring into the EU a country with a population of 40 million that ranks 104th on the global corruption list. That would make a mockery of the entire project. But you canʼt leave it to its own devices either. Everyone can see that Ukraine will need something from us to make [the long wait for full membership] easier," the senior European official believes.

He also notes that despite the expectations of the candidates, it remains unclear whether the EU itself is ready for the accession of new members. According to him, Ukraine has shown the most how unprepared the bloc is for this.