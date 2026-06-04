FT: Hungary lifts 17-month veto on Ukraineʼs EU accession

Hungary has lifted its 17-month veto on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU, allowing Kyiv and Chisinau to open the first negotiation cluster by June 15.

The Financial Times writes about this.

According to the Financial Times, Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar made the decision at a meeting of EU ambassadors in Brussels on June 3. After that, the technical process began to be accelerated to open the first cluster within 11 days.

In the first phase, Ukraine and Moldova will begin to adapt their laws to EU norms within the first of six negotiation clusters. In total, they will cover 33 policy areas.

The day before, the page of the Cypriot presidency of the Council of the EU reported that the European Union had officially begun preparations for the opening of the first cluster of negotiations on the accession of Ukraine and Moldova.