The Guardian: EU may limit veto power for new members to speed up their accession

The European Union is considering temporarily limiting veto power for future member states to simplify the blocʼs enlargement process.

This is reported by The Guardian, citing diplomatic sources.

These are decisions in the field of foreign policy, taxes, and other issues that currently require unanimous consent from all EU members.

The idea is being discussed against the backdrop of the May accession negotiations with Montenegro, which is considered one of the main candidates and expects to become the 28th member of the EU by 2028. In the future, such a mechanism may be applied to other candidates, including Moldova and Ukraine.

The reason for the discussion was the experience with Hungary, which repeatedly blocked important EU decisions due to the pro-Russian position of then-Prime Minister Viktor Orban, for example, a €90 billion loan to Ukraine.

At the same time, Brussels recognizes that temporarily limiting the veto right is a legally sensitive step, as the EU does not want to create the impression of a "second-class membership".