Merz proposed granting Ukraine associated membership in the EU as a stage before accession. What will this bring

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has proposed granting Ukraine a new status of associate member of the EU, which would allow Kyiv to participate in the work of European structures without the right to vote.

Reuters writes about this.

Merz outlined his initiative in a letter to EU leaders. According to his plan, Ukrainian officials would be able to participate in EU summits and ministerial meetings, but would not vote.

The Chancellor also suggested that EU countries apply the mutual assistance clause to Ukraine to create additional security guarantees. Merz said that such an initiative could help peace talks to end the war.

In addition, the Chancellor proposed creating a mechanism that would allow for the suspension of such status if Ukraine fails to meet the standards of the rule of law or falls behind in the reform process.

The European Commission calls for discussion of the idea

Later, the European Commission confirmed to journalists that it had received a letter with Merzʼs proposal. It calls for promoting this idea in the European Council, that is, at the level of the heads of EU member states. Ukraineʼs accession is called fundamentally related to the security of the Union, and enlargement is called a geostrategic investment in prosperity, peace, and security.

However, any innovative solutions must be based on merit. It is therefore necessary to ensure that the approach to enlargement – both towards Ukraine and other candidates – is fit for purpose.