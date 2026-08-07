Reuters: Russia imported almost 30 000 tons of petroleum products from South Korea

At the end of July, traders shipped almost 30 000 tons of oil from South Korea to Russia.
Reuters writes about this.
At least two tankers were loaded with petroleum products, according to tracking services Kpler and Vortexa. They were pumped from tanks at the Ulsan container port and then headed for the Russian Far East. Two sources familiar with the situation said that the fuel delivered included diesel, while another source said that there was also aviation kerosene.
The previous shipment from Northeast Asia to Russia was approximately 270 barrels (22 000 barrels) of aviation kerosene, which was shipped from Yeosu, South Korea, to Vladivostok, in the Russian Far East, in February 2022.
- Russia is facing an ongoing fuel crisis amid Ukraineʼs attacks on refineries. Since April 1, Russia has banned the export of gasoline, and in early June, the Russian government banned the export of aviation kerosene for the first time.
- Earlier, Reuters, citing sources, wrote that the country plans to import fuel by sea from Asia in June. Russia considered such an option back in 2025, but in the end, domestic capacity was sufficient. The Russians were also negotiating the import of 50 000 tons of A-92 gasoline from Kazakhstan.
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