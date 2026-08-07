Reuters: Russia imported almost 30 000 tons of petroleum products from South Korea

At the end of July, traders shipped almost 30 000 tons of oil from South Korea to Russia.

Reuters writes about this.

At least two tankers were loaded with petroleum products, according to tracking services Kpler and Vortexa. They were pumped from tanks at the Ulsan container port and then headed for the Russian Far East. Two sources familiar with the situation said that the fuel delivered included diesel, while another source said that there was also aviation kerosene.

The previous shipment from Northeast Asia to Russia was approximately 270 barrels (22 000 barrels) of aviation kerosene, which was shipped from Yeosu, South Korea, to Vladivostok, in the Russian Far East, in February 2022.