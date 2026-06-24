Reuters: Russia wants to import fuel from Kazakhstan to overcome shortage

Russia is negotiating with Kazakhstan to import 50 000 tons of A-92 gasoline to overcome the countryʼs shortage after Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries.

Reuters reports this, citing four sources.

Kazakhstan is a small producer of fuel compared to Russia, so supplies are unlikely to be significant. Kazakhstan currently has a surplus of gasoline, but maintenance at the Atyrau refinery from June 26 to July 20 could reduce available supplies.

A possible option for supplying gasoline to Russia is the Kazakhstan oil refinery “Condensat”, which processes gas condensate from the Russian TANECO plant. However, the Russian plant completely stopped refining oil on June 12 after a drone attack, and this could complicate supplies.

A source from Kazakhstan said that gasoline supplies to Russia are possible in exchange for Russian jet fuel. He added that Kazakhstan will face a jet fuel shortage in July, as demand for air travel increases.

Earlier, Reuters, citing sources, wrote that Russia plans to import fuel by sea from Asia in June. The country considered importing it by sea as early as 2025, but, in the end, domestic capacity was sufficient.

Author: Khrystyna Pitsuriak

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