Mobilization reform, Elon Musk and the launch of Ukrainian ballistics. Key points from Fedorov and Sternenkoʼs podcast

Former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov discussed mobilization reform, communication with Elon Musk, and the launch of Ukrainian ballistics on a podcast with ex-advisor Serhiy Sternenko.

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Russia has been producing more missiles in a month or even a week in recent months than Ukraine receives in a few months, Fedorov said. In addition, Fedorov said that there is no clear "No" to his return to the post of defense minister, so there are still chances.

Fedorov also said that the first thing he did was show the "war plan" to the acting Minister of Defense Yevhen Khmara. Fedorov hopes that the plan will be implemented further.

At the same time, the former minister stressed that the test launch of the Ukrainian ballistic missile in July was successful — the missile hit the target. Now it remains to complete the tests and launch serial production. According to Fedorov, this missile can destroy Russian launchers.

Fedorov said that he remains in communication with American businessman Elon Musk. They spoke a few days ago. The former minister also says that he has been in a lot of communication with President Volodymyr Zelensky recently.

The deadline for appointing a defense minister is August 18, when the Verkhovna Rada convenes. Until then, Khmara can attend Cabinet meetings, but cannot vote on decisions, as he is only the acting defense minister.

Fedorov believes that within the framework of the mobilization reform, it is necessary to resolve the issue of AWOLs before looking for new people. Then, all the necessary conditions must be created for the mobilized to serve well. Everyone else can work for the economy at this time.