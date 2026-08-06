Politico: The US has resumed full intelligence sharing with Ukraine, and itʼs helping Ukraine strike deep into Russia

US-Ukrainian intelligence-sharing cooperation has significantly increased after a temporary pause in the spring of 2025. This has helped Ukraine make strikes on Russian targets more effective.

This was told to Politico by American senators and experts.

In early March 2025, the US Presidential Administration temporarily suspended military assistance and intelligence sharing with Ukraine due to the failed meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump in the Oval Office on February 28.

However, now the cooperation between the United States and Ukraine in this area has significantly intensified. This is happening against the background of a general improvement in relations between Zelensky and Trump.

Mark Warner, a member of the US Senate Intelligence Committee, noted that increased cooperation with the US, as well as Ukraineʼs use of long-range drones, have strengthened Ukraineʼs position in the war.

"I donʼt want to go into detail, but it has improved. This, along with a really smart long-range strategy, has significantly improved the Ukrainian position," Warner noted.

His words were also confirmed by Republican senators. In particular, John Cornyn stated that Ukraine had "turned the tide of events", and Tim Kaine, after trips to Ukraine in 2025 and 2026, said that he noticed more confidence in the interaction between Kyiv and Washington.

According to Politico sources familiar with the situation, intelligence sharing between the two countries has effectively returned to the level that existed before its suspension.

George Barros, an expert at the American Institute for the Study of War, said that last year the Trump administration allowed Ukraine to transfer intelligence for attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. This, according to Barros, is what made such attacks much more effective and created additional pressure on Moscow.

“These strikes have only become much more powerful and effective since 2025, when the new Trump administration allowed intelligence sharing, which helped the Ukrainians get better information for much more effective strikes,” says Barros.

The White House said that President Trump is committed to ending the war and continues to support efforts to reach a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

At the same time, experts note that cooperation is mutually beneficial. Former US Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst emphasized that Ukrainian intelligence has valuable information about Russia, which is also important for Washington. According to experts, Ukrainian special services have a good understanding of the internal situation in Russia, which makes the exchange of data between the countries truly partnership-based.

Politico also notes that Ukraineʼs recent successes on the battlefield, including the massive use of cheap drones and strikes deep into Russian territory, have become another factor that has strengthened cooperation between Kyiv and Washington.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.